US stocks dip as rally shows sign of fatigue

Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday, putting a two-day winning streak at risk, on worries over higher interest rates despite another round of largely solid corporate earnings. Shares of Netflix surged after an upbeat report, while United Airlines and Procter & Gamble also rose. The results so far have been better than expected, helping to fuel gains over the last two days. However, the rally showed signs of fatigue Wednesday as US Treasury yields surged again on expectations of more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Analysts cited the latest British inflation data, which had consumer prices jumping above 10 percent in September on soaring food prices. About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 30,509.43. The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.4 percent to 3,703.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.7 percent to 10,701.15. Among individual companies, Netflix was up around 12 percent as it reported gaining more than two million subscribers in the recent quarter, calming investor fears that the streaming giant was losing paying customers.