Shaheen’s deadly bowling crushes Afghan batter’s toe

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi made a brutal comeback for the T20 World Cup 2022 by keeping up his strength.

The pacer spent weeks in England receiving treatment for ligament damage to his right knee before travelling to Australia to perform in the major event.

During a warm-up match against Afghanistan, Shaheen bowled a deadly toe-crusher to Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and left him limping.

Afridi took the wicket in the first over of the innings but left the batter injured after the ball hit his toe. A deadly yorker from Shaheen Shah left Gurbaz unable to walk after he was hit on the left foot. The batter was in extreme pain. The incident happened on the fifth delivery of the first over.

The Afghan player took back to the dugout with his teammate’s support due to the pain.

Pakistan fans became excited after they saw Shaheen in full rhythm. The left-arm pacer conceded just four runs with two wickets in his first spell of two overs. Later on, he finished with the figures of 2-29 in four overs.

A toe crushing yorker from Shaheen, gets Gurbaz and he was taken off the field in the shoulder by a team-mate. pic.twitter.com/L0nJ3lZ55l — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2022

