Pakistan, Afghanistan game called off due uninterrupted rain

In today’s match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bowl in their warm-up game against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan made 154 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Then, the match has been called off due to uninterrupted rain.

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl in their warm-up game against Afghanistan.

Abrar bowls Sindh to stunning victory over KP in Quaid Trophy

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed continued to make headlines when he bowled Sindh to a sensational 10-wicket victory over defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the fourth and last day of the fourth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23 on Tuesday.

Abrar, the bespectacled 24-year-old Karachi-born spinner, followed up his first innings figures of 39.2-9-130-4 with 19-9-29-5 as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were mesmerised and spun out for a paltry 108 in 46.2 overs at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Sindh achieved the three-run victory target in the first over to notched up their first victory of the season. Earlier, Sindh, replying to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings score of 384, were dismissed after adding one run to their overnight score of 489 for nine to earn a 106-run first innings lead.