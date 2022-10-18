AIOU extends admission deadline till Nov 8

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the admission deadline for the programs offered in the second phase of the autumn 2022 semester till November 8, 2022, with late fee charges.

According to the Director of Admissions, Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi, fresh students can take admission till November 8, whereas continuing students can register themselves till November 15.

The date of admission has been extended to accommodate those students who have not been able to submit the forms due to various reasons.

The admission date has been extended for Programs offered in the second phase, including Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), ADE, B.Ed, BS (ODL), Post Graduate Diploma Programs and Certificate Courses.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all programmes can be found on the university’s website, www.aiou.edu.pk. And the admission form can be submitted online only.

Official result of CSS MPT 2023 announced

The official result of CSS MPT 2023 has been announced on the official website of FPSC. The passing percentage of finally qualified candidates is 89.85% whereas the passing percentage of last year’s MPT exam was 99.50%.

In CSS MPT 2023, the number of registered candidates is 59,133 whereas the number of candidates who appeared in MPT Exams is 46,256. The qualified candidates are 41,562 in number on the other hand non-qualifiers include 2,458 Candidates. whose result is withheld: 2,236 candidates. MPT 2023 was conducted on 2nd October and the result is to be announced on 17th October 2022. The Federal Public Service Commission is a federal government administrative organization tasked with holding recruitment drives to fill positions in federal ministries and departments. The tests taken by FPSC are known as the Central Superior Services, and the organization’s headquarters are in Islamabad (CSS).

According to a schedule, FPSC administers these CSS exams to candidates having bachelor’s degrees from all over Pakistan each year. As a result, we can claim that these CSS examinations are taken to choose the best candidates in the country.