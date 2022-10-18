Imran gives realty check to corrupt alliance: Cheema

Interior and Information Advisor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, in a statement on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s massive success in the by-elections, said that ‘Kaptaan’s call was heard from Karachi to Khyber, which made 13-party corrupt alliance see stars during the day. “It has yet again been proved that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Imran Khan,” he said. Cheema added that currently PTI is the only national level political party in the country; all other parties have been reduced to the regional level. He said that the unnatural alliance of PDM and their palace conspiracies was responsible for the death of their narrative. He thanked the nation for showing a mirror to the ‘imported’ government through the power of vote and said that PDM has lost its right to power after successive defeats in the by-elections. New and transparent elections are the only solution to the country’s problems, he maintained.