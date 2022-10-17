Sheikh Rashid served notice to evict Lal Haveli

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed was Sunday directed to evacuate Lal Haveli, which is located in Rawalpindi, and the political hub for the former interior minister.

The eviction notices are served on the AML chief and his brother Sheikh Siddique by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). Deputy Administrator of the board Asif Khan warned that the occupied property will be evicted with the help of police if not vacated within seven days. He also wrote a letter to deputy commissioner Rawalpindi for police assistance on October 19. Asif Khan said that several hearings have been held in this regard, however, Rasheed and his brother have failed to submit any authentic documents. The deputy administrator said, “The Lal Haveli should be vacated within seven days, otherwise it will be vacated with the help of the police.”

On this issue, former federal minister Sheikh Rashid said, “We have the right to Lal Haveli on legal and constitutional grounds.” Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will give a call for his long-awaited long march after by-elections. Responding to questions on the recent audio leaks and talk of leaked videos, he remained defiant and said that despite the leaks, the public remains steadfast behind the former prime minister because he has ‘done nothing’ and that the nation should protect him. On the suggestion that the government would deploy the military in the federal to stop the long march, Sheikh Rashid stated that the Army can never shoot at their own people.