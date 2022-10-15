Gigi Hadid opened up about her experience of launching a fashion brand amid rumours of dating Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The runway queen, 27, revealed what it feels like to be a brand founder in her latest interview with Vogue fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Gigi, who launched the Guest in Residence cashmere brand in September, confessed, “I have imposter syndrome all the time.”

Speaking at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event, she revealed, “I thought that it was…not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation.”

“It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style,” she added.

Gigi surprised her fans as she revealed her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex-Zayn Malik, was the motivation behind making Guest in Residence a reality.

“You can’t model forever,” Gigi explained. “I was creative and that is where I saw my life going.” She continued, “I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it (pregnancy) just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.”