Today's US Dollar rate in Pakistan – 15th Oct 2022 USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 218.38 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is PKR 218.50. Updated on, 14 Oct 2022. Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan DATE BUYING SELLING 15 Oct 22 PKR218.25 PKR218.75 Today's US Dollar rate in Pakistan – 15th Oct 2022 The US Dollar rate was Rs. 218.38 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on (14 Oct 2022) and decreased today, bringing the new Dollar to PKR currency exchange rate at Rs. 218.43. Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for todayhttps://t.co/so7HOyEuNx pic.twitter.com/SQZ382PpBW — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) October 14, 2022