Former Chief Justice of BHC Noor Muhammad Meskanzai shot dead. Former Chief Justice of BHC Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was severely injured in a deadly attack in Kharan. He lost his life as result of the attack.

Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.

Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai 17th chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court. He served as the 18th chief justice of Balochistan High Court from 26 December 2014 to 31 August 2018.

According to the police, former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was seriously injured in an attack by unknown persons in Kharan.

Police say that the former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court was shifted to Kharan Hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

SP Kharan Asif Halim says that Justice (R) Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was hit by 4 bullets in his stomach. Moreover, the body of ex-CJ of BHC was being transferred to Quetta.

The former Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai had narrowly escaped a remote-controlled explosion in the Reko Anjeri area of the Naushki district back in 2015.

Former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai retired from Balochistan High Court in August 2018.

Who was CJ Noor Muhammad Meskanzai?