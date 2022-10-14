Former Chief Justice of BHC Noor Muhammad Meskanzai shot dead Former Chief Justice of BHC Noor Muhammad Meskanzai shot dead. Former Chief Justice of BHC Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was severely injured in a deadly attack in Kharan. He lost his life as result of the attack. Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014. Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai 17th chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court. He served as the 18th chief justice of Balochistan High Court from 26 December 2014 to 31 August 2018. According to the police, former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was seriously injured in an attack by unknown persons in Kharan. Police say that the former Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court was shifted to Kharan Hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries. SP Kharan Asif Halim says that Justice (R) Noor Muhammad Meskanzai was hit by 4 bullets in his stomach. Moreover, the body of ex-CJ of BHC was being transferred to Quetta. The former Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai had narrowly escaped a remote-controlled explosion in the Reko Anjeri area of the Naushki district back in 2015. Former Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai retired from Balochistan High Court in August 2018. Who was CJ Noor Muhammad Meskanzai? Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was born on the 1st of September 1956, at Kunri, District Kharan. He completed his primary education from the Government Middle School (now High School), Kunri, which was founded by his honourable father, Dr. Molvi Muhammad Qasim Aini Baloch. It was the first ever private School at Kharan District. Subsequently, it was nationalized by the Government in 1951-1952. After completing his matriculation from Government High School Kharan, he went to Quetta for further education. He did his F.A. from the Government Degree College, Quetta and then went on to do his B.A and B.Ed. from the Balochistan University. He wrote a thesis on the topic “Democratic Concept of Educational Administration”, which was highly appreciated. He did his LL.B. from the University Law College, Quetta in 1979-1980. Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai started his legal practice in September 1981, at Quetta. While in private practice, Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai also took on the responsibility of being a Legal Advisor to Custom, Mekran Division, and Mekran Scout, at Turbat. He was also a member of the Panel of Legal Advisors to PTCL Mekran Division. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was appointed as Assistant Advocate General Balochistan and worked on the seat from June to December, 1998. He was elected as Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council from the 24th of March 2005 to 24thof March, 2006. He was elected as Chairman Executive Committee for two terms. Before he was elevated as Additional Judge, High Court of Balochistan, he worded as Chairman of the Inter-Provincial Relations Committee, Balochistan Bar Council. He was also a member of the Common Wealth Legal Education Association. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai is a member of the Administration Committee and the Cleanliness Committee of the Balochistan High Court. He has attended a workshop on International Law for Judges on, ‘Meeting International Human Rights Standards in Criminal Proceeding’, which was held in Haugue, Netherlands in 2012, and the International Judicial Conference held in Islamabad on 13th to the 15th of April 2012. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai also attended the conference on Environmental Law 2011, in Quetta. Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was elevated as Additional Judge, High Court of Balochistan on the 7th of September 2009, and confirmed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on the 11th of May, 2011. Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on December 26, 2014.