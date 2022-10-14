LHC suspends Rana Sanaullah’s arrest warrant

The Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has suspended the arrest warrants against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Last week, the court of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar had issued an arrest warrant for Sanaullah.

Taking up a petition filed by Sanaullah’s lawyer against the warrant today, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan stopped the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from arresting the minister.

The court has sought the case record from ACE by October 17.