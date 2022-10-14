Deployment of Army, Rangers, FC approved

The Interior Ministry on Thursday approved the deployment of Army, Rangers and FC for the local government elections in Karachi division and by-polls in 11 constituencies. The Interior Ministry has informed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in this regard. According to a letter, the Pak Army will be deployed as ‘Quick Response Force’ in the eight NA constituencies and three constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, while the Rangers and FC personnel will be deployed outside the polling stations. As per the letter issued by the Interior Ministry, for the by-elections, deployment will happen on October 15 or 17, while the personnel will be deployed as per the demand of the ECP. The Army will also act as ‘Quick Response Force’ for the local government elections in the seven districts of the Karachi division, which are scheduled to happen on October 23. It merits mention here that in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-237 Malir, NA-239 Korangi, NA- 108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-157 Multan, PP-139 Sheikhupura, PP-241 Bahawalnagar and PP-209 Khanewal by-elections are scheduled to be held on October 16.