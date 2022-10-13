Former India coach Kirsten to help Netherlands in T20 World Cup

SYDNEY: Former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten has been brought in to bolster the Netherlands coaching staff ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup. Veteran Australia all-rounder Dan Christian will also be part of their set-up as they look to cause some upsets in their fourth consecutive World Cup. Kirsten previously worked with the Netherlands in 2021 during the Super League series against Ireland and hosted them for a training camp at his academy in Cape Town prior to leaving for Australia. “I really enjoyed working with the Dutch team in Cape Town and I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup,” he said in a statement late Tuesday. “I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp. They will be ready and determined to make an big impact at the T20 World Cup.” After an illustrious career as an opener with South Africa, Kirsten led India to the 2011 World Cup title in the 50-over format then steered the Proteas to become the number one Test side in the world.