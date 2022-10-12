Top US corporations, multinational organizations, philanthropic and charitable foundations are actively contributing towards floods relief efforts in Pakistan.

The Citizen Foundation (TCF-USA) organized its 13th Annual Gala in Washington DC on Saturday (08 October 2022) with Ambassador Masood Khan as the Chief Guest. The event attended by more than 500 prominent Pakistani Americans and philanthropists raised nearly $2.5 million for flood relief and recovery operations.

The amount collected would be utilized to provide 5 million meals to the flood affected families, reconstruct homes for 9,000 families and rehabilitate schools damaged by the floods.

The Citizens Foundation, a nonprofit organization, supports education of underprivileged children in Pakistan. It has an active network of over 42 chapters in states across the United States.

Separately, President Bank of America Charitable Foundation Ebony A Thomas, responding to the letter written by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, has informed that the Foundation was contributing $300,000 for provision of immediate relief to the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

This included temporary shelters, critical food assistance, cash-based transfers, hygiene items, child survival kits, livelihood supports and emergency latrine kits.

“As a part of our commitment to respond in times of disaster, we’re addressing the needs of individuals and communities throughout Pakistan who have experienced flooding and mudslides caused by this year’s monsoon rains,” wrote Ms. Ebony Thomas in her letter dated October 3, 2022.

“We appreciate the important work you are doing to bring awareness in support of the people of Pakistan,”, stated Ms. Thomas while acknowledging Ambassador’s correspondence to raise awareness about the devastation caused by unprecedented climate-induced floods in Pakistan.

Ms. Thomas informed that the Bank of America Charitable Foundation was making its contribution through its strategic partners i.e. the World Food Programme, the International Rescue Committee and the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere).

“There is a particular focus on vulnerable populations including women, children, and persons with disabilities who are at increased risks of abuse and exploitation due to unsafe living conditions,” Ms. Thomas stated in her letter.

Thanking Ms. Ebony A Thomas, Ambassador Masood Khan appreciated the response by Bank of America Charitable Foundation and said that the Bank of America has been a steadfast partner for Pakistan for years in providing humanitarian assistance during emergencies especially for vulnerable populations.

“As we move to crucial reconciliation and rehabilitation phase, we would continue to count on your support for building resilient infrastructure for vulnerable population,” wrote Ambassador Khan to Ms. Thomas.

In a statement, Ambassador Masood Khan appreciated US multinational corporations, humanitarian organizations, philanthropists and most importantly the Pakistani-American community for their generous support to the efforts aimed at providing relief to the millions of flood-affected population in Pakistan.

“The response being shown by the US government and the people of the United States towards the flood-affected people of Pakistan is a reflection of our deep-rooted bonds of friendship and a close cooperative relationship,” stated the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States.