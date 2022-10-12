Jeep plunged into Neelum River claiming many lives. 6 people deceased in Neelum Valley today, as a jeep in which passengers were traveling plunged into Neelum River in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. 2 people got injuries as a result of the mishap.

According to the details, this tragic accident took place at Neelum Valley’s Kattan area of Azad Kashmir’ where the jeep met an accident and fell into the storm water drain.

Police sources said that six people lost their lives in the accident. While the two injured are in the nearby hospital.

Police said the accident took place because of heavy rain. Moreover, the strong current in the storm water drain washed the jeep and its occupants away with it.

The police sources further said that there were 8 people on the jeep when unfortunate accident occurred. The police and rescue teams reached the accident spot as soon as the accident reported. The family belonged to Lahore.

As per rescue sources, the ill-fated incident occurred when a tourist family from Lahore was heading back to Muzaffarabad after a trip to Neelum Valley when their car met an accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot. They shifted the injured two wounded children to a nearby medical center.

The deceased identification is as: Nadir Kamran, his brother Azam Rizwan, wife Madiha Noor and mother Parveen Akhtar.