Shaheen Afridi to join Pakistan team on Oct 15

On Saturday, as scheduled, Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the team for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 in Brisbane after completing his recovery programme under the guidance of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee.

Shaheen is now eligible for selection for the warm-up games against Afghanistan and England on October 17 and 19, respectively, when the team management will evaluate Shaheen’s match fitness.

Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed his excitement at the idea of returning to the national team for the T20 World Cup and contributing to the effort.

“It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some grueling and exciting matches. I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of a match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting. It has been a rigorous and challenging rehabilitation programme, but I have thoroughly enjoyed it. To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit.”

“I want to thank the PCB Medical Advisory Committee as well as the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing me to use their outstanding facilities and looking after me so well during the rehabilitation programme.”

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid.

Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr. Najeebullah Soomro, following which a decision on his participation if required, will be made.