‘Dirty videos’ being made to tarnish my image: Imran

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that his political opponents were making ‘dirty videos’ using ‘deep fake technology’ to tarnish his image. “These people are making dirty videos to smear me and my party publicly,” Khan remarked while addressing his party’s public rally in Nankana Sahib on Tuesday. Imran also reiterated that he was moving court against the taping of the secure line of Prime Minister House to find out which intelligence agency was involved in the bugging. Speaking about NAB amendments, Khan said it was revealed in the Panama Papers leak that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz owned four apartments in London “while she did not have enough money to buy such expensive flats”. The ex-premier also “thanked” the incumbent government for raising the matter of cypher, saying that judicial commission should be formed to investigate the matter of diplomatic cable which allegedly contains evidence of ‘foreign conspiracy’ against previous PTI-led government. “Whenever the cypher is investigated it will come to fore that my government was toppled through a foreign conspiracy,” he remarked. He also asked the workers and supporters to remain prepared for his ultimate call for upcoming long march to Islamabad, which is aimed at forcing the coalition government to call early elections. “All of you should prepare for the long march. I am going to give to give you call soon and it will not take long,” he added. The PTI chief challenged the government and said that “whatever you do, you will not be able to stop the people because this time when the sea comes, you will have no place to hide”.