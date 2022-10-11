Nawaz Sharif to return Pakistan in late November or early December

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi informed that the party’s supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan by late November.

Hanif Abbasi stated in a statement that the former three-term prime minister would return to Pakistan by late November or early December.

Earlier in September, it was reported that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif started consultations with his legal team to ensure his “safe” and earliest return to Pakistan from London.

Sources privy to the matter told that PML-N supreme has issued directives to his legal team to finalize all legal matters for his return to Pakistan.

In a conversation with his colleagues, Nawaz greeted Maryam Nawaz on acquittal in the Avenfield case. “The case against me and Maryam Nawaz was based on politics,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that he wants to visit Pakistan as soon as possible because it is hard to spend even a day abroad.

Hanif Abbasi, in the statement issued today, hinted at bringing no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, claiming that his own people were not supporting him.

He further said that the recent audio leaks have exposed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, adding that no one will be allowed to march towards Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan refused to reveal the long march date to anyone, saying that “everything was being recorded.”