ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday lamented that the country has been destroyed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in his quest to revenge against him (Nawaz).

In an exclusive interview, the former prime minister, flanked by his daughter and the Party Vice President Maryam Nawaz, shared his personal thoughts with the nation. Nawaz said “If you [Imran] wanted to take revenge against me, that’s fine, by all means”.

The former premier asked who allowed them to take revenge on Pakistan? Nawaz said in the process of taking revenge against me, you [Imran] have destroyed Pakistan,” adding that how “everything became more expensive during Imran Khan’s tenure.” Lashing out at previous PTI govt for unleashing extreme inflation, he said “In the last four to five years, everything has been reversed.”

Nawaz Sharif said that inflation in the country sky rocketed during Imran Khan’s tenure. While “During my government, people were happy and content,” blaming Imran Khan’s government for the country’s economic woes. He said that Pakistan was a dignified country and he never compromised on its honour as he refused to accept $5 billion for not conducting nuclear tests.

Sharif said, “I was disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and now they are calling it a draconian law. The national economy collapsed to take revenge on me.

The PML-N supremo demanded judges be answerable and held accountable for the “injustices” they meted out to his family.

“In the last four to five years, everything has been reversed. The world is watching and so are we,” he said.