Pervaiz Elahi says he has no desire to meet Nawaz Sharif

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has said that everything ordered by chairman PTI Imran Khan, during the long march, would be obeyed. Rana Sanaullah should look around that whose governments are there. Imran Khan owns Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are also owned by Imran Khan, he said. If there is a long march, Rana Sanaullah will not even get a place to stand.

While talking to the media in London, Parvez Elahi said that he has no desire to meet Nawaz Sharif, nor do I want to meet him. After living together for a long time, one should learn; I know every single person in their family; he added and regretted that these people have ruined the country.

The chief minister said that Shehbaz Sharif did not behave well with Punjab during the floods. Regrettably, Punjab made the Sharif family chief minister and prime minister two or three times, but they did not help the flood victims in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. They did not pay even a single penny, he cited. Through his vision, Imran Khan collected huge donations for the flood victims. Imran Khan’s popularity led to a successful telethon in which I also participated; he remarked and added that two and a half billion rupees were collected through the telethon.

The CM said that Rana Sanaullah opened fire on innocent women and children. The confessional statement of Rana Sanaullah is present in the assembly which we are going to give to the court as evidence. There, he said that a State was being formed within the State, and we had to do more. Rana Sanaullah thought that there was no one to hold him accountable. A team consisting of an advocate general, secretary law and eminent lawyers has been formed and they will be punished in the Model Town tragedy case.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered to make the anti-dengue campaign more effective throughout Punjab and in this context, has issued necessary instructions to the cabinet committee for anti-dengue from London. He said that proper reporting and monitoring should be done and the full focus should be on clinical management with anti-dengue measures. Anti-dengue teams should be mobilized at the grassroots, they should visit regularly and upload on the dashboard. At the district level, deputy commissioners should hold meetings daily and review the situation themselves, he said and added that the reports of the meetings and inspections should be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office regularly.

The CM said that work should be continued during Sundays and other holidays for the prevention of dengue. The surveillance teams should pay special attention to hotspot areas and parks and green areas should be particularly checked and sprayed as needed. Meanwhile, monitoring of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should also be ensured. Anti-dengue activities should be seen not only in Lahore but in every city in Punjab, he stressed.

He directed that breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eliminated on a priority basis and the local community should also be included in the dengue prevention campaigns. All treatment facilities should be provided to dengue patients. He said that negligence in the treatment of dengue patients will not be tolerated. Alongside this, people should be sensitized about measures to prevent dengue, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed grief and regret over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on the Indus Highway near Hyderabad.

The CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. In the hour of sorrow, we are with the bereaved families of the deceased and share their grief equally; he said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.