‘Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne’ — combo of good humour and social message

Ever since the release of the trailer of ‘Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne’, we couldn’t hold our excitement for two reasons, one for our legendary Sohail Ahmad in the star cast and second because of Diljit Dosanjh.

The movie released on 5th October worldwide and in Pakistan and we went to review the movie on the very first show. The Pak-Canadian production movie ‘Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne’ is a combination of humour and sensitivity. The audience will also see the name of executive producer Hammad Chaudhry who is the CEO of HKC entertainment in Pakistan on the screen. Well that’s another proud moment for us. At one point of the movie, the audience will roll on the floor laughing and on the other point it will make us ponder on the neglected topic of the society.

The story of Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne has been uncovered in the trailer also. It is based on the life of Jaggi, who has been accompanied by two friends, Koki and Bhullar. The trio got an idea to become billionaires, but they failed. Shedding some light on the same, from selling underwear to adopting a father for insurance benefits, Diljit will stop at nothing for him and his friends to become the three richest men in the world.

Further, to make their dreams of becoming rich a reality, Diljit and the gang come up with another scheme – ‘adopting’ a father and starting their business post his death after getting money from an insurance policy. They now have to shortlist a father ‘whose validity is less’. And all the fun rides start from here. The story is unique as it makes a perfect family entertainer. So, without giving too many spoilers, we will hop into other features of the film BBPN.

Let’s talk about the acting department, Sohail Ahmad has stolen the movie. His humour timings, acting skills, and charisma can make the audience glue to the show till the end. Diljit being Diljit is the breath of fresh air while Sargun performance is brilliant. The trio’s on-screen humorous timing is commendable. Moreover, fans have watched Diljit Dosanjh for almost a year, and the energy he has been showing on screen is a treat to his fans.

The script and story by Naresh Kathooria have been hailed by everyone. The film story has set the benchmark for all writers. The movie’s dialogue needs equal praise to the script. It has been written by Amarjit Singh Saron, Naresh Kathooria, Chanchal Dabra. The dialogues are meritorious, which is a treat to our ears. After all, we have witnessed the highest quality comic pictures, and our review will be incomplete without applauding the same. Though the second half has to seem a little stretched, the story is filled with laughter.

Meanwhile, the direction by Amarjit Singh Saron has also been praiseworthy. As he has justified all the characters in the film. Everyone has been getting a popper screen timing and no one is feeling like a first lead or second. The director has kept a firm hold on the story for the majority of the passages. Everyone enjoyed the laughter wave made by the makers.

One of its good qualities is the music, particularly the background score created especially for all the comedic moments, which lingers in your mind long after you leave the theatre. The songs in the film have already been released and have hooked the audience with their peppy beats. The review is based on honest opinion and it’s a strong suggestion for cinema goers to watch this movie for a fun weekend.