ANF recovers huge quantity of narcotics. Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas managed to recover over 101 kg narcotics and arrested five drug smugglers.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza. As a result of raid ANF recovered 95 kg narcotics including over 61 kg charras. Moreover 34 kg opium from secret cavities of a car and rounded up four accused.

In another raid, ANF conducted a raid at General Bus Stand Quetta. As a result of which ANF recovered five kg charras from the possession of a drug smuggler.

Further, separate cases have been registered against the accused, ANF spokesperson said. Furthermore, he informed that accomplices of the accused would also be sent behind the bars.

Earlier, ANF while conducting raids in different areas of the country, managed to recover over 921 kg narcotics and arrested 20 drug smugglers during last two weeks. On Sunday near Angoor Adda at Pak-Afghan border, the ANF managed to recover nearly 23 kg charras concealed in bushes. Hence previously, ANF recovered nearly 900 kg narcotics and arrested 20 accused. Also, it recovered 6,505 grams heroin tactfully concealed in trolley bag at Bacha Khan International Airport and arrested a passenger going to Malaysia.

Prior to this, the ANF Lahore in an operation near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange. It recovered 36 kg charras and 26.400 kg opium from a vehicle.