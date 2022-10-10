Punjab govt to pay 10-year salary to late police inspector

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the Punjab government to give a paycheck to a relative of an inspector who passed away while waiting for his salary to be paid for ten years.

The provincial government’s attorney stated to Justice Shahid Kareem at the hearing of the case filed by the deceased Mehmood Ali that the late inspector had already received part of his compensation and that the rest sum will be given shortly.

However, Imran Raza Chadhar, who is the petitioner’s attorney, refuted his claim and asserted that not a single dime had been paid during the previous ten years. He continued, “After the hearing was over, he returned to his homeland in Kasur, but died on the way. Despite being ill, my client attended court on the last date of the hearing. Sadly, not even for his funeral was a cent paid.”

According to the counsel for the Punjab government, all that was needed to pay the deceased’s family their remaining earnings was a thumb impression from a member of the family.

He let the court know that the paycheck was prepared.

The following time he arrived in court, Justice Kareem instructed him to bring the cheque with him. The case hearing was later postponed by the court.

After the inspector misplaced the service book, he was unable to get his salary.