Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA on Monday

Los Angeles: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in Los Angeles on Monday. He faces charges in the city whose main industry he dominated for decades.

The 70-year-old “Pulp Fiction” producer is already serving 23 years in jail in New York. It is after conviction of a series of sex crimes.

He now also faces 11 more charges.

If convicted, Weinstein — who has pleaded not guilty to all counts — could be sentenced to 140 additional years behind bars.

Jury selection was also to begin Monday in a downtown Los Angeles court.

Widespread abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in October 2017. His conviction also took place in New York in 2020 as a landmark in the #MeToo movement.