Kate Middleton pays tribute to Meghan Markle on royal visit

During a recent visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, Kate Middleton shocked onlookers by giving a subtly directed bow to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

When the Princess of Wales visited the maternity unit, she received information on the hospital’s comprehensive support for expectant mothers and new moms.

The princess’s appearance during the royal visit, which included a marigold-yellow dress, caught everyone’s eye, and her choice of jewelry made headlines.

Emily Mortimer is Meghan’s go-to jewelry designer for a sophisticated appearance, and Kate was wearing a set of her earrings.

Throughout many outings, Emily has captured the Suits alum sporting exquisite pieces.

According to the designer, the Hera White Gold and Diamond Pear Detachable Drop earrings are “Pear cut drops of polished gold encircled by the sparkliest of pavé diamonds.”

In addition, the Princess of Wales chose a side part to style her gorgeous chocolate hair.