Hungry Children

Pakistan had ranked 92nd on the Global Hunger Index well before the “absolutely devastating” impact of flooding had set in. In a new report published to underscore the urgency of the aid appeal, Save the Children has revealed much starker realities on the ground. With as many as 76,000 children in flood-hit areas enduring severe food shortages, most of which already suffered from malnutrition, the number of people standing on the knife’s edge has taken a drastic jump to 45 per cent (from 5.96 million people to 8.62 million).

Since we are nowhere close to coming up with specifics on the official data, the earlier distress calls about at least seven per cent of children under five years “wasting,” 37.6 per cent stunted and 6.7 per cent dying before the age of five should be perceived as a much rosier picture of what is actually happening on the ground. That disaster management focuses on survival does not need to be explained. Of course, the sight of millions clutching at straws while their houses, cattle, crops and even dear ones get washed away screams the necessity of saving their lives.

The rest of the paraphernalia can be sorted later. But weeks after settling in rehabilitation camps, the provision of adequate nutrition should be the next reasonable step. Hunger levels are expected to rise to uncontrollable proportions come winter because abject poverty and loss of precious farmlands have rendered most victims helpless. Eyes set upon the rations bags, desperation for a single morsel of grain has started to set in.

News reports of child marriages, child labour and arrangements to send children out begging are on the rise because people are fast running out of options. Let alone handling the demons of seeing death up close immeasurably terrorising these young minds, the state is not even in a position to guarantee them basic sustenance till they get back on the field.

Utter chaos prevails everywhere as humanitarian agencies continue to struggle in the wake of damaged roads, suspended power lines and impacted infrastructure. However, at a time when the entire country should have steadfastly stood together to aid and abet their brethren in need, a vicious game of political chairs is enjoying the limelight. Whatever becomes of the displaced children spending long nights under the open sky with empty bellies does not appear to concern many. After all, this is Pakistan, a country that believes in running the show today, no matter the cost its future generations have to pay. *