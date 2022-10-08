Zarsanga, Saaein Zahoor win Aga Khan music award

These awards, that are held each three years, had been began by the Aga Khan in 2018. The winners of the Aga Khan Music Awards 2022 have been introduced and Sain Zahoor and Zarsanga from Pakistan have bagged the awards.

Zakir Hussain, Dilshad Khan and Asan Khan Langa from India, Ofal Bokoum from Mali, Combine minute Eli Warkane from Mauritania, Dawood Khan Sadozai from Afghanistan, Penny Kandra Rainey from Indonesia, Somak Datta from Great Britain, Yahya Hussain Abdullah from Tanzania, Yasmin from Iran. Shah Hussaini, Gulshan Ensemble, Syed Mohammad Mousavi and Mahur Institute and Aceh’s Zulkifli and Baram Fataheen are amongst them.

Sain Zahoor is a Punjabi musician who has spent his whole life singing Sufi poetry at native shrines and festivals.

Zarsangaku, a singer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is named Malika in Pashtun folklore. You have spent your whole life spreading the conventional music of the tribal Pashtuns.

The Aga Khan Music Awards reflect the conviction of His Highness the Aga Khan that music can serve as a cultural anchor, deepening a sense of community, identity and heritage, while simultaneously reaching out in powerful ways to people of different backgrounds.

A prize fund of US$500,000 might be distributed amongst the awardees and particular honorees together with skilled growth alternatives. These opportunities include commissions for the creation of new works, contracts for recordings and artist management, support for pilot education initiatives, and technical or curatorial consultancies for music archiving, preservation and dissemination projects. A ceremony to honor the winners of the Aga Khan Music Awards and associated occasions might be held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman.