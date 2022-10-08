Priyanka Chopra Jonas comes in support of Iranian women

Priyanka Chopra recently came out in support of a burning issue related to the Iranian Government. The demise of a 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini has sparked a worldwide protest against Guidance Patrol (the Iranian morality police) as women are raising their voices against the kind of violence they are subjected to, in countries like Iran. Extending her support, Bollywood-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the UNICEF ambassador, has shared a post on social media where she has requested people across the globe to listen to the voices of Iranian women fighting for their rights.

In a post shared by Priyanka Chopra, she said, “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed. I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves.”

She went on to add, “To ensure that this movement will have a lasting effect, we must hear their call, understand the issues and then join in with our collective voices. We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter.”

“Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan , azaadi… Women, life, freedom. #MahsaAmini #IranProtests #WomanLifeFreedom,” she concluded.

In another post shared by the actress earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed with the American Vice President Kamala Harris as she urged American women to vote and insisted on the need to understand rights to exercise their votes.