Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) to Pakistani rupee (PKR) closing exchange rate is Rs 223.00 for Oct 7, 2022. The conversion of US dollars to Pakistani rupees is determined by interbank market prices established by Pakistani currency exchange traders. Find the current USD to PKR exchange rate in Pakistan. Dollar to PKR Open Market 7th October 2022 Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the interbank market. (Updated, 7th October 2022) Date USD (Dollar) PKR (Pakistan Rupees) 7, Oct 2022 1 USD 223.00 PKR