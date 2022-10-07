Every one of the 14 who died and several others who were injured in a horrific head-on collision between a bus and a truck on Indus Highway is a heart-wrenching tragedy of its own. Because even those who survived the disaster on Thursday would continue to be impacted for years, if not their whole lives, to come.

The dangers on the road remain aplenty because it was only in August that two horrific accidents had resulted in unbelievably high death tolls. As many as 28 people had died on a single day then only because the driver was either taking the adrenaline rush a little too seriously or felt comfortable enough to sleep at the wheel.

The situation on the ground does not look promising at all. Since it is only an accident with casualties that makes it to headlines, little to no attention to road safety laws and signs remains the writing on the wall. To further exacerbate the situation, an ever-getting-stronger brigade of underage drivers feel the urge to prove themselves as worthy of a stint in the next Fast and Furious instalment. There is no regard whatsoever for the havoc unleashed on others as an unavoidable consequence of their recklessness.

However, it is not just the driver who is always at fault. The highway authorities might be doing a better job at planning the lighting arrangements, but an average road (even in megapolises) is neither appropriately lit nor holds many signs.

The traffic signal situation and the overall maintenance of the pedestrian walkways, specialised lanes for motorcyclists and vigilance of the traffic police are an entirely different sob tale altogether. Therefore, the onus of appreciating the sanctity of human life and doing the utmost best to prevent any mishaps lies on whoever is riding the motorcycle or driving the car.

There is no room for complacency. Constant vigilance towards seatbelts and helmets among other safety precautions should be hammered in all road users. The realisation that every time one gets behind the wheel, one could either kill or be killed, should be its own deterrence. *