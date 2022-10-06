Uplift of SMEs sector imperative for sustainable economic growth: SCCI

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Muhammad Ishaq on Wednesday said that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector has enormously contributed toward economic viability, sustainability and growth, which should be strengthened and uplift at optimal level.

Talking to the chambers’ former presidents, business delegations and government high officials here Muhammad Ishaq noted the business community has played a pivotal role in the economic development of the country through paying various taxes. He, therefore, urged the government to facilitate and provide special incentives to traders.

He said SCCI is a representative forum of traders’ community, which has already made efforts toward amicable resolution of their issues. Members of these delegations include former presidents Faud Ishaq, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour, former senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, executive member Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Afghan Commercial Attache in Peshawar Hamidullah Himat, SMEDA provincial chief Rashid Aman, SMEDA fiannce manager Sohail Jan, former president Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Attaur Rehman, Central Tanzeem e Tajaraan provincial president Mian Sharafat Ali Mubarak, traders, friends and others.

The chamber’s senior vice president Shahid Hussain and vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi were also present during the meeting. Ishaq said traders have played an important role in sustainable economic growth. He said that SCCI will not left no stone unturned to provide relief to flood and terrorism-hit business community of KP.

He went on to say that taxpayers are ready to cooperate with relevant government departments to stabilize the current fragile country’s economy. Ishaq demanded of the government to frame economic policies with consultation of chamber and relevant stakeholders and sector specific experts in order to stabilize and prosper the national economy. He linked economic prosperity with making a prosperous business community. Earlier, the visiting delegations of the business community formally congratulated Muhammad Ishaq, Shahid Hussain and Ejaz Afridi for taking charge of their respective offices for next term.