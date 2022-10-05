HEC announces Oct 18 as deadline to apply for CSC Scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced October 18, 2022 as deadline to apply for the fully funded UK scholarships under Commonwealth Scholarships for Commission in the UK (CSC) for Master’s and PhD teaching faculties of Pakistani universities.

According to HEC, to apply for these scholarships, the candidates must meet HEC eligibility in addition to CSC requirements. He/she must be a Pakistani/AJ&K national and permanent resident of Pakistan/AJ&K. Dual nationals are not eligible. For PhD scholarship, an applicant must hold a first-class degree in relevant postgraduate qualification (17/18 years Masters/MS/MPhil degree) in the relevant field of study by closing date of HEC application portal. The candidate must not have Second/Third division in the terminal/last degree. Result awaiting candidates are also not eligible to apply. All applicants are required to provide HAT test score. Applicant must have obtained a minimum score of 60 out of 100 in HAT test. Those applicants who have taken HAT test on or after January 01, 2022 may upload the test result on HEC portal for consideration.