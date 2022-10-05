Zero tolerance in cases of violence against children and women: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that protection of life, property of citizens and elimination of crimes is the first priority in which no shortcoming will be tolerated. IG Punjab directed to speed up the crackdown against elimination of organized crime in Sheikhupura region. While issuing the orders, he said that the police officers should personally go to the field and evaluate the performance of the force and the crime control measures.

IG Punjab directed that strict legal action should be taken under zero tolerance in cases of violence, abduction and rape of children and women and operations should be conducted on a daily basis to bring the accused involved in the heinous drug trade to justice.

IG Punjab said that the recruitment process is being accelerated to meet the shortage of personnel in the Sheikhupura region.

IG Punjab said that other concrete steps are being taken to reduce the crime rate, including improving the investigation and making the patrolling system more efficient, while priority steps are being taken to improve welfare and efficiency of police personnel.

IG Punjab said that the media and the police are side by side, they have to work together to eliminate crime. He said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused in Patoki rape case.

These views were expressed by IG Punjab while presiding over the meeting of Sheikhupura region at Chhanga Manga Rest House and talking to media representatives.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar was extended salutations by armed police contingent on his arrival in Tehsil Chunian of Kasur.

RPO Dr. Inam Waheed, DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf and other officers welcomed IG Punjab. IG Punjab attended the martyrs’ memorial, laid flowers and recited Fatiha for higher ranks of martyrs.

IG Punjab inaugurated the new building of Police Station City and Sadar Chunian. IG Punjab met the families of police martyrs at Changa Manga Rest House.

IG Punjab while addressing all the officers and jawans of Sheikhupura region said that every police jawan should treat his duty as a sacred obligation.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that reward and punishment are being ensured in Punjab Police and corrupt elements have no place in Punjab Police. IG Punjab reiterated that best welfare of police martyrs families is the top priority.

He directed that the officers should treat the citizens with good manners while on duty and solve their problems. IG Punjab heard the problems of the officials during the police Darbar and issued orders on the spot for resolution.

In the performance meeting of Sheikhupura region at Changa manga Rest House, RPO Sheikhupura briefed about the performance of crime control and police teams in Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana districts. After the meeting, IG Punjab held a press conference at Changa Manga Rest House and answered their questions while talking to the media representatives.