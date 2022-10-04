Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal say they have been ‘legally married for 2.5 years’

The spokesperson of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are currently hosting their wedding festivities, has clarified that the couple has been ‘legally married’ since 2020. In a statement, the couple’s spokesperson said that they registered their wedding two-and-a-half years ago and are currently ‘celebrating their union with friends and family’.

The statement reads, “This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family, as was already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement.”

On September 29, Ali and Richa had issued a joint statement via an audio recording on Instagram, where they spoke about how they ‘formalised their union’ in 2020 but had to wait to celebrate it because of the pandemic. The note began with Richa saying, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all,” before Ali added, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.” They then said, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends. We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way.”

The couple has already hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now awaiting a reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The reception is said to be attended by several of their colleagues from Bollywood, with the guest list including names like Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, and Taapsee Pannu.

Regarding these celebrations, the official statement from their spokesperson reads, “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lakhnavi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added trough heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story.” Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise – Fukrey 3.

After dating for seven years, Ali Fazal had proposed to Richa in 2019.