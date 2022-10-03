LHC orders NAB to return Maryam’s passport

The Lahore High Court has ordered the authorities to return PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s passport.

On Monday, a three-judge bench of the Lahore High Court, led by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprised of Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, issued the order.

Maryam stated in her miscellaneous petition that the bureau had confiscated her passport in the Ch Sugar Mills case. She stated that no reference had been filed after four years and that confiscating a citizen’s passport is a violation of basic constitutional rights.

She stated that she had no intention of fleeing the country because she had returned to Pakistan while her mother was dying abroad. She stated that the NAB law does not prevent anyone from traveling abroad.

She also stated that she had deposited Rs700 million as security and had been granted bail in the case based on merit. She asked the court to order the deputy judicial registrar to return her passport.