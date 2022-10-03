Salman Khan confirms Ram Charan’s cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan. He recently confirmed that RRR actor Ram Charan is doing a cameo in the film. The actor, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16, said at the GodFather trailer launch in Mumbai that Charan wanted to be a part of the film.

“He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘no-no’. But he said ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’

I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning he got his vanity van, he even got his costume. He was there before us. So I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ To which he said I just want to be here,” Salman said on Saturday.

Salman recalled, “That’s how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with an ensemble cast.

It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release at the end of 2022.