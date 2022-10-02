Pakistan and post-flood diplomacy

Pakistan is in the middle of an ongoing economic and political crisis. To add to her miseries, Pakistan is facing a calamity of huge proportions as a result of violent rains and flood. The challenges in this respect alone are multidimensional. The full impact of this disaster needs to be understood. Health issues, diseases, particularly waterborne have spiked. Not only there is a question of dealing with this situation, but also with providing food, clothing and living facilities for the displaced. How the water standing as a result of this geographical catastrophe is to be drained. There has to be a scientific ad technological approach to deal with this issue. Restructuring needs to be supervised and planned to ensure constructing homes and commercial buildings in areas prone to floods is avoided. In order to ensure all of the above, Pakistan needs to get experts inputs’ for avoiding a similar kind of disastrous outcome in future. The government must make a very well-thought-out estimation as to damages suffered in different dimensions and make a financial estimate keeping in mind inflationary uptake of costs. Only once our plan and steps involved therein are clear, can funds coming in from other countries and organizations and can be used strategically, prioritizing different steps involved. The role of democracy here becomes critical. Democracy is not about dealing with threats by other nations but also used to bring nations together on issues like global challenges, in working better together for world peace. International and transnational coalition-building is the outcome of smart diplomacy. In the situation Pakistan is placed today, as the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an interview live streamed by Foreign Policy Magazine on 27th September, hosted by Ravi Agrawal, Editor-in Chief Foreign Policy, said, that times like these tests the humanity of nations. Indeed, it does. However, they are intertwined with vested interests of different nations, the desire for greater global and regional outreach, conflict of interests between two or more powers regionally may ‘reduce’ the humanity of a country direly in need of economic help, largely facing the calamity due to climate change. So, what can Pakistan do in order to appeal to this humanity internationally? First, make a financial layout of costs involved and in which areas. Second, make a consortium of nations to discuss which areas they can help. Not only in giving funds but to send their teams to overlook, supervise and offer on ground help to those displaced. With better technology, rebuilding can be smarter.

With teams of doctors giving a helping hand, diseases can be dealt with quicker. With better experts and equipment, drains can be opened faster.

Involving nations, making them invest emotionally in Pakistan is the key. The diplomatic goal posts in this situation must change. Funds alone may just not be enough. It can be done. United States has come forward with help as has China. India unfortunately, has not stepped up. UAE begins operating air bridge to provide relief to flood victims in Pakistan. There are others. Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief sent a truck full of items to 17 flood-ravaged areas in Pakistan. Three consignments have been so far been sent.

Floods will come again, the sooner Pakistan takes strides in spinning the ball internationally, the better it will be. Flood-control measures have been taken by Japan, Netherlands, China, New Orleans, Bangladesh. We need to look at what they have done. Invite their experts to advice how to stop this degree of catastrophic situation in future. We do not need to reinvent the cycle, simply mold it intelligently to our situation.

