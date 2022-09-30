Age limit increased for govt jobs

Quetta: The Balochistan government has granted general relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years for government jobs.

“The Government of Balochistan is pleased to grant general relaxation in upper age limit up to 43 years in favor of fresh candidates of the province as well as serving government servants,” said the notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department here on Thursday.

The notification said that it would apply with effect from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

“Balchistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the unemployed youth of the province,” said Provincial Finance Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran.

In the Balochistan Assembly, the members of the Assembly had raised their voice many times on this issue, he said, urging the unemployed youth to apply for as many jobs as possible.

“The government wants to solve the problem of poverty on a priority basis,” the minister further stressed.

It may be recalled that former chief minister Aslam Raisani had issued an order increasing the maximum age limit from 28 to 43.