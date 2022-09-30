Blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu kills 1, injures 20

At least one person was killed and 20 injured in a blast in the main market of Balochistan’s Kohlu district on Friday.

According to the report, a blast ripped through a confectioner’s shop located in the main market of Kohlu.

The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

According to the medical superintendent of the Kohlu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Asghar Marri, more than 21 patients were brought to the facility.

Moreover, an emergency has been declared in the DHQ Hospital.

Several people are stuck under debris from the shop as a result of the explosion, but a rescue operation is underway.

Soon after the incident, Levies and FC personnel rushed to the site

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined as investigations are underway by the police.