US, UK, China top three destinations of Pakistani exports in two months

United States (US) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the first two months of financial year (2022-23), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the US during July-August (2022-23) were recorded at US $ 1122.883 million against the exports of US $ 1011.482 million during July- August (2021-22), showing growth of 11.01 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 338.240 million against the exports of US $ 350.983 million last year, showing a decrease of 3.63 percent.

China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 333.077 million during the months under review against the exports of US $338.737 million during last year, showing nominal decline of 1.67 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 302.784 million against US $265.280 million during last year, showing increase of 14.13 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $ 244.90 million against US $ 251.719 million last year, the data revealed.

During July- August (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $257.048 million against US $198.635 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US $ 81.795 million against US $95.672 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $197.140 million against the exports of US $ 162.227 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US $211.454 million against US $148.161 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $144.117 million against US $ 106.415 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $ 96.921 million against US $ 79.806 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US $ 75.154 million against US $ 59.874 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at US $62.972 million during the current year compared to US $52.698 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $74.329 million against US $ 62.933 million, to Poland US $ 65.078 million against US $ 58.833 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US $ 50.089 million during the current year against US $ 49.554 million during last year.