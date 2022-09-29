Carrefour Pakistan celebrates its 13th anniversary with big rewards

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, announced its 13th anniversary celebrations start on September 29 and will continue up until October 26. During this period, Carrefour will reward its customers with high-value prizes through a special ‘Shop n’ Win’ promotion, as a gesture of gratitude for their continued loyalty. Customers will also be able to enjoy special discounts and deals during this celebration and participate in exciting games and competitions to win instant prizes. Anniversary celebrations will run from September 29 – October 26 across all Carrefour stores in Pakistan Special ‘Shop n’ Win’ promotion will reward lucky customers with attractive prizes

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “We have experienced phenomenal growth during the 13 years of our operations in Pakistan and converted millions of shoppers into loyal and satisfied customers. The secret to our success lies in our vision of creating great moments for everyone, every day. Carrefour has become synonymous in Pakistan for providing customers with unbeatable value and choices and we are proud to be continuing this tradition through our anniversary campaign.”

Carrefour has been serving millions of Pakistani customers per annum since 2009. Carrefour is currently operating around ten stores in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. While its total investment in Pakistan currently stands around 11 billion rupees, there are plans to extend Carrefour’s retail presence to many more cities across Pakistan. Carrefour has also been instrumental in supporting the local economy by sourcing 99 percent of its products from more than 700 local suppliers across the country. The brand significantly contributes to human capital development in Pakistan by creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs through its own operations and supply chain sourcing policy. In addition to the convenience of in-store shopping, Carrefour offers its delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app and customers can use MyCLUB to gain instant discounts, earning and redeeming points. For further information, please head to https://www.carrefour.pk/mafpak/en/ to check out the variety of products available in stores.