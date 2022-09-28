Court orders release of senior journalist in Sara murder case

A court in Islamabad on Tuesday ordered to release of senior journalist Ayaz Amir who was taken in to custody after his son allegedly killed his wife Sara.

The case was heard at a district and sessions court in the federal capital and the journalist was presented during the hearing. Police had requested another five-day remand of the journalist. Ayaz Amir’s counsel said the police have no evidence against him nor does he have any connection with the house for the past 35 years and requested for his release.

The prosecution said that the evidence found so far indicated that the senior journalist and his son Shahnawaz have been in contact through WhatsApp and the presence of the victim in Chakwal after the marriage has been proven and her parents have evidence of the same.

The court after hearing the arguments, said that there is no evidence of Ayaz Amir’s involvement in the murder case and rejected the request of further physical remand by the police and ordered his release. On Saturday night, the capital police had arrested senior journalist Ayaz Amir in the murder case of his daughter-in-law. On Sunday, police produced Ayaz Amir and his son Shahnawaz Amir, the prime suspect in the murder case, before judge Zahid Tirmizi. During the hearing, Amir pleaded that he himself informed the police about the incident and gave them the address of the house, where the murder took place.

The counsel for the accused said that his client’s name was not in the FIR and there was no solid evidence against him that he was also involved in the murder.