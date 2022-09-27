Rawalpindi: Dozens of suspects held in custody. The police on Monday arrested dozens of accused for occupying valuable lands in Chontra and Chakri areas of the city.

Talking to APP, Superintendent of Police, Saddar Division Ahmed Zanir Cheema said operations were being conducted on daily basis against the illegal land mafia, drug dealers, notorious gangs and miscreants having illegal weapons, in Chontra and Chakri areas.

The dozens of suspects were held for occupying valuable land of the citizens, whereas a huge cache of weapons was also recovered from their possession. SP Ahmed Zanir Cheema said that criminals had set up their hubs in some places and on the orders of the City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a crackdown was launched in these areas. However, more than 100 criminals were arrested during the last one month and huge quantities of arms, drugs, stolen vehicles, motorcycles were seized during different raids.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 11 accused besides recovering 635 grams of hashish, 155 grams of heroin, 32 litres of liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, Dhamial and Taxila police held Qasim with 210 grams of charras, Naseer with 210 grams of hashish, Waqas for having 215 grams of hashish and Owais for possessing 155 grams of hashish.