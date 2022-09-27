Another case registered against Ayaz Amir’s son

On Tuesday, Islamabad police registered another case against Shahnawaz Amir, son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, for possessing an illegal weapon.

The police said they recovered an illegal Kalashnikov and also found a purse of Sara Inam.

The police seized UAE dirhams and US dollars from the deceased’s purse. According to police, they also found the deceased’s different bank cards, debit cards and one of her shirts from the house.

Moreover, police also took into custody a Mercedes car worth Rs2.5 million from the farmhouse which Sara Inam had gifted to her husband Shahnawaz.

The police, however, could not succeed in recovering Sara Inam’s passport and her mobile phone.

Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law was brutally murdered by her husband Shahnawaz in the Chak Shahzad area of Islamabad on Friday.

The statement in the FIR read, “Shahnawaz and his wife quarreled with each other following which he murdered her by striking her with a dumbbell.”

On Monday, Samina Shah, wife of senior journalist Ayaz Amir filed a petition in a local court of Islamabad seeking pre-arrest bail in the Sara Inam murder case in which her son Shahnawaz Amir is the prime suspect.

In Samina Shah’s petition, she requested the court to accept her pre-arrest bail plea as she was facing health issues.