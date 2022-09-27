Shagufta Ejaz names the ‘best actors of current age’

With the huge flux of talent flowing currently through our entertainment industry, legendary actress Shagufta Ejaz recently chose her “currently best actors in the industry”. During a show, Shagufta named Zahid Ahmed as her most favourite. She said Zahid Ahmed has done a variety of roles. He has shown his range and is definitely a great actor. She also praised Ahmed Ali Akbar for his role in “Parizaad” and the way he got under the skin of his character. Yumna Zaidi is also the actress who has impressed her with her acting prowess.