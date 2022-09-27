Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated on October 9

The Rabiul Awwal moon was not sighted and the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated on Sunday, October 9, the moon-sighting committee announced on Monday.

The third month of Islamic calendar will commence on Wednesday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabair Azad announced following a meeting of the moon-sighting committee in Islamabad. As this religious occasion approaches, different buildings and shrines in the country are decorated with lights.

The government and religious organisations chalk out a number of programmes to highlight the character and merciful acts of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great reverence and devotion. Faithful celebrate Miladun Nabi (PBUH) across the country with religious and traditional zeal, renewing the pledge to transform their lives in line with the Islamic principles and disseminate teachings of Allah Almighty’s last Messenger across the globe.

The day will dawn with a 31 and 21 gun-salute in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively to pay homage to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Special prayers will be offered in mosques for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, besides early liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from illegal occupation.

Stringent security measures are also adopted on this occasion to avoid any untoward situation and to ensure safe passage of the sacred day.