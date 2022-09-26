Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

All preparations are in the final stages at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to host the remaining three matches of the seven-match T20I home series against England, who are in Lahore after a 17-years hiatus. The first leg of the home series, comprising four matches, was played in Karachi, with each side bagging two wins to level the series so far.

The painting work and preparation of both main wickets and practice wickets have been completed at the venue, while cleaning is underway.

Both Pakistan and England teams flew to Lahore on Monday after playing all four matches of the first leg in Karachi. The teams are scheduled to participate in practice matches on Tuesday (September 27) and play the remaining three matches on September 28, September 30 and October 2 at Qaddafi Stadium. Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey