Sara murder case: Court extends Ayaz, Shahnawaz’s physical remands

Shahnawaz Amir, the main suspect in the murder of Sara Inam, and his father Ayaz Amir’s physical remands were extended by a local court in Islamabad on Monday.

Shahnawaz’s physical remand was extended by the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad for an additional three days, while his father Ayaz Amir’s physical remand was extended for an additional day.

On Friday, Islamabad police detained Shahnawaz for allegedly using dumbbells to kill his Canadian wife Sara Inam over a “family issue” the day after she arrived in Pakistan from Dubai.

The accused murderer’s third wife was Sara Inam, 37. The incident happened at a farmhouse where the suspect and his mother were residing in the Shahzad Town neighborhood of the capital.

Shahnawaz was presented by the police on Saturday before the judicial magistrate, where they successfully secured a two-day physical remand for him.

On Sunday, a local court in the nation’s capital ordered Ayaz Amir to spend the day in police custody.

When the police team arrived at the farmhouse where the murder had occurred, the mother of the suspect greeted them and informed them that her son had “murdered his wife during a scuffle,” according to the FIR that was filed in response to the complaint of Shahzad Town sub-inspector Nawazish Ali Khan.

Her son was still inside the house, she told the police. When the suspect was taken into custody, the police described the suspect’s hands as being “soaked in blood.”

As part of the investigation, the suspect Shahnawaz Amir admitted to killing his wife with a dumbbell and concealing her body in the bathtub.