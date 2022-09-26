BEIJING: China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) will dispatch two separate teams to Pakistan to carry out medical rescue and guidance as well as disaster assessment in the flood-hit areas.

CIDA connected Guangxi to send a medical team to carry out medical rescue and guidance, as well as a disaster assessment team organized by the Ministry of Emergency Management,” Director, CIDCA, Yang Meng said in an interview here on Monday.

In addition, China appealed to the international community to provide more help and works with relevant organizations to use the Global Development and South to South Cooperation Fund to provide more support to flood-hit areas.

He said that on September 16, President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and said that China and Pakistan share linked destiny, and China would do its best to help Pakistan to overcome difficulties.

Terming China and Pakistan as iron brothers, all-weather friends, he said that after the floods, President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and State Councilor Wang Yi sent their messages of condolence. The Chinese government immediately announced 100 million yuan of emergency humanitarian assistance, including 25,000 tents and other materials urgently needed. And 3,000 tents delivered by China Air Force are one of the first aid materials Pakistan received.

Yang Meng said that considering the huge losses, the Chinese government provided an additional 300 million yuan. In conclusion, the total amount is 400 million yuan, ranking first in the world.

He said that since Sept 7, CIDCA has arranged flights to deliver supplies every day. As of yesterday, 13,000 tents, 10,000 blankets and 1,000 boxes of compressed cakes have been delivered by air. The follow-up materials have been shipped by sea in three batches, which will arrive in early October.

Sharing specific relief work undertaken by CIDA, he said that it immediately activated the emergency humanitarian assistance mechanism, and coordinated relevant Chinese departments, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Emergency Management, Chinese Air Force, China Meteorological Administration.

“All the relief materials were fully prepared within one month. And CIDCA worked with the civil aviation department to increase three flights due to Pakistan’s urgent need,” he added

He said that from the arrival of the first batch to the delivery of all materials, the assistance lasted for one month. For airlift, a flight has been arranged per day from Sept 7, and an additional flight is added from Sept 22 to 24, altogether 22 sorties are arranged; for shipping, a total of 90 containers have been arranged on Sept 14, 17 and 24 respectively; for land transportation, 200 tons of onions are delivered via the Karakoram Highway within a week.

He said on Sept 3, Chairman Luo Zhaohui of CIDCA met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque, and proposed that a joint working group could be set up to maintain round-the-clock communication, the liaison mechanism is running smoothly, and CIDCA has fully coordinated with the relative ministry, local provincial governments, social organizations, enterprises, and Chinese embassies abroad to provide assistance.

CIDCA has formulated a multi-modal transportation plan by sea, land and air due to different materials, he added.

He said that no matter how the international situation changes, the Chinese government and people are always standing firmly with the Pakistan government and people.

“I believe, with the help of China and the international community, Pakistan will surely overcome this disaster and rebuild the homeland as early as possible,” he added.

In his remarks, the Head of Chancery (HOC), Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, Naeem Iqbal Cheema extended the sincerest gratitude to the Chinese government and people for the donation of relief and rehabilitation items for flood-affected people of Pakistan.

He said that the support received from the Chinese brothers and sisters for flood-hit areas is overwhelming and thanked the CIDCA and other relevant government institutions for coordinating the delivery of essential relief supplies from China.