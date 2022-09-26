Prince Harry accused of making ‘spectacularly’ rude remarks to reporters in new book

Valentine Low, a royal correspondent, claims in his new book that Prince Harry made a “spectacularly rude” remark to reporters during a trip to the South Pacific four years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days touring the area.

According to Low, the couple appeared when the plane touched down, with Harry “sounding rushed” and telling reporters, “Thanks for coming.”

According to the author, Harry’s staff later told him “how badly” the remark was received, to which Harry reportedly replied, “Well, you shouldn’t have forced me to do it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated to the United States as senior members of the royal family.

The couple was recently in the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, who died at the age of 96.