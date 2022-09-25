Business community facing issues due to center-provinces tussle: FCCI

Owing to differences between the Federation and the provinces, the business community has become a “sandwich” and facing numerous issues.

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Atif Munir Sheikh said this while he was addressing the annual dinner of All Pakistan Bed Sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association on Friday night.

He said lack of stability and coordination between the federation and the provinces was buffeting the industry and trade sector as well. The industrial sector of Punjab is declining due to different gas tariffs in different provinces and in given circumstances, he said the business community had to play it’s role.

Currently, he claimed that about 70 percent of the local industry was closed but no one is asking the business community to save their fasting lossing businesses. It’s responsibility of the rulers to resolve the issues being faced by the industry and the traders on priority basis. He said in the past, businessmen had close links with their government and due to this immediate access, their problems were also being resolved quickly.

He declared that last tenure of the senior Punjab minister, Mian Aslam Iqbal was best as the latter played active role to resolve the business community issues at provincial and federal level as well.